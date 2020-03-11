Lawyer: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in Va. jail

A lawyer for Chelsea Manning says the former intelligence analyst tried to take her own life Wednesday, but was transported to a hospital where she is recovering.

Manning has been in jail since May for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks.

She was scheduled to appear in court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday for a hearing on a motion to terminate the civil contempt sanctions stemming from that refusal.

Manning served seven years in a military prison for leaking a trove of documents to WikiLeaks before President Barack Obama commuted the remainder of her 35-year sentence in 2017.

