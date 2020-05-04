Natchitoches encouraging citizens to support local businesses

The Covid-19 pandemic is taking a toll on local economies as businesses across the country are closed.

Front Street in Natchitoches is filled with local shops and restaurants contributing directly into the Cenla economy. Local leaders say businesses need help from citizens now more than ever.

Along the historic street and throughout the parish, store owners have adjusted their hours, others have temporarily closed down altogether.

Kelli West with the Natchitoches Convention and Tourism Bureau just helped launched a new campaign to jumpstart support for all businesses.

“A situation like this can really put them out of business,” West said. “If they don’t have the cash flow coming in or if they’re not meeting their budgets.”

West says some ways to show support for struggling businesses are to purchase gift cards, interact with their social media accounts and make purchases at local establishments first before chain stores.

The economy of the Natchitoches Community also relies heavily on tourism which is something COVID-19 is directly affecting.

Governors across the country are easing “Stay at Home” orders and travel restrictions; however, some travelers may be uneasy about traveling. That could be harmful to economies like Natchitoches.

According to data from the Natchitoches Convention and Tourism Bureau, visitors spent $102 million in Natchitoches in 2018. That’s a five percent increase from the year before.

Attributing most of that revenue is the Natchitoches Christmas Festival which brings thousands flocking to the state.

West says right now decisions have not been made regarding fall events and they’re awaiting decisions from Gov. John Bel Edwards. His latest move was extending Louisiana’s Stay at Home until May 15.

West says leaders are moving ahead as planned with the annual festival and including safety precautions for visitors in their decisions.

“We’re looking at some modifications like how we can incorporate social distancing and how we can incorporate sanitation,” West said.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.