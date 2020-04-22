Town of Lecompte issues curfew beginning April 22

Effective April 22, the Town of Lecompte will be under a curfew between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 5 a.m. for minors under 17, and 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m for adults.

People are prohibited from being on public streets, sidewalks, right-of-ways, highways, roads, alleys, parks, playgrounds, cemeteries, any other public places, public buildings, vacant lots or other unsupervised places within the town between the hours of the curfew any day of the week.

Exceptions include minors accompanied by a parent or guardian or persons traveling to and from essential work functions.

The curfew will remain in effect until 6:00 a.m. on May 1 unless terminated sooner or extended by a subsequent proclamation.

Copyright 2020 Town of Lecompte. All rights reserved.