Leesville High senior writes song for graduating class

Eighteen-year-old Patrick Parker didn't imagine that the end of his senior year of high school would be affected by something like COVID-19. He and the rest of the Leesville High School class of 2020 didn’t get to finish off their senior year in their classrooms.

Leesville High senior Patrick Parker. | Courtesy of the Parker family

"It took me a second to evaluate like the situation, what was going on and... it’s kind of crazy!” said Patrick when asked about how COVID-19 affected his senior year. However, he and his classmates are preparing to graduate this weekend.

Patrick is not only a graduating senior, but he’s also a blind musician. He’s been playing the piano for about 11 years and also plays the guitar along with singing, with some of his favorite artists including Ed Sheeran and Elton John. With everything going on, he decided to use his music skills to honor his graduating class with a song called “New Chapter”.

"I started writing it, it's been on and off for about probably 4 months. It basically encompasses, you know, you're growing up and you're finally, you know, basically leaving the nest and starting your life,” he says.

The song is featured in a tribute video for the Leesville High School class of 2020. As the song plays, the video shows cap and gown pictures of each graduate hung along a fence in front of the high school. It’s been shared on YouTube and Facebook. Patrick says the song has received a lot of positive feedback from his classmates and the community.

The class of 2020 will graduate on Saturday, May 30 with two separate ceremonies under Phase 1 guidelines. The first ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. for students with last names starting with the letters “A-L” and the second will be held at 11 a.m. for the remainder of students.

Patrick’s been accepted into Berklee College’s singer-songwriter program in Boston where he hopes to continue pursuing his passion for music. As he and his classmates prepare to embark on this new chapter of life, he has a message for everyone.

"Thank you to all the teachers throughout, you know, my high school career and all the seniors' high school careers. Thank you guys for putting up with us and, you know, dealing with us so I appreciate the teachers a lot. I love all you guys, I hope you guys have an amazing life and I’ll see you in 2030”.

You can watch the Leesville High School class of 2020 tribute video featuring Patrick’s original song “New Chapter” below:

