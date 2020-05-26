Leesville High's 40th anniversary since winning the state title

Take a clock and rewind the hands of time by 40 years. Then think about Leesville High School (LHS) going for their second state title in three years.

LHS alums celebrate the 40th anniversary for the school's state title in 1980. | Source: KALB

"I was not going to be the track coach," Randy Price, Leeville High's head track coach in 1980, explained. "We had another track coach, and at midterm, he left. So the athletic director said, 'You are going to be our head track coach.' I said, 'I don't know anything about track.'"

Despite, Coach Price's inexperience the team made it to the state championship with a rookie head coach, but going into the last event they found themselves behind.

"We had to win to at least tie Catholic High," Coach Price said.

Simply put, Leesville had the deck stacked against them.

"It came down to the last piece of the last event," State Rep. Chuck Owen, a member of the LHS 1980 track team said. "Our superstar was ready."

During the four by four relay, Leesville got off to a good start and jumped out to first place in the first leg. However, things would eventually go downhill.

"No fault of Bernard's but he gets passed up," Coach Price said. "I think we were in either third or fourth place when Bernard handed the baton off to Levon White, and Levon just ran a great third leg. [He] pulled us to second place."

"When Robert Gaines got the stick he was about 40 yard down," Rep. Owens said. "Which is almost an impossible mountain to climb, at that level."

Gaines had to chase down Karl Bernard, an all-state running back who would later sign with LSU, and even play in the NFL for the Detriot Lions.

"I don't know if it was 40 yards," Gaines said while downplaying the hype. "There was a little exaggeration, [but] I basically said, 'You know what this is my last race of the year. I am giving it everything, I've got.'"

"I'm thinking there is no way Robert [Gaines] is going to catch this guy," Coach Price said. "You could just see as the race continued on Robert just kept getting closer."

Gaines ran a time that would go down in the record books, but the main question was would it be enough?

"Robert had been a state champion before and he knew what it felt like," Rep. Owens said. "He knew what it felt like, and he knew what it took. He ran this guy down by 40 meters. He caught him at the tape in the Bernie Moore Track Stadium at LSU, which is an enormous facility, came to its feet."

"To be honest with you Corey," Gaines said. "I don't remember passing him because I don't know if anybody told you this, but I blacked out afterward. I remember the guys picking me up and kind of toting me around, and I was like 'What are they doing?' Everybody kept yelling, 'We just won the state meet! You pass Karl Bernard.' I was like, 'Really?'"

"If you believe you can do it, then you can do it," Coach Price said. "Robert believed that he could catch that guy, and he caught him."

"I said this when I was accepting my Hall of Fame [honors]," Gaines stated. "I was so proud of my community because they always supported us, and made sure we stayed out of trouble. We did the right things."

A storybook ending and a piece of history this group will never forget.

