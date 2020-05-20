Leesville Lions Club cancels summers camps

There will be some upset campers in Vernon Parish because they will be spending this summer at home.

On May 15, the Leesville Lions Club decided to cancel their summer camps this year.

The CDC and the American Camp Association put out numerous guidelines summer camps should follow; such as wearing masks, social distancing, checking temperatures, etc.

"Unfortunately, and very sadly we made the decision not to host any of our camping programs this summer," Ray Cecil, the executive director for the Lions Club, said. "We had already adjusted our summer schedule down to four weeks, and that's just not going to work. So, anyway, we've got a bunch of very upset youngsters at home."

However, the Lions Club still plans to have their campfire later this summer, which will take place on July 24. Camp counselors will still receive goodie bags for helping out.

