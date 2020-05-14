Leesville photographer helping graduating seniors for free

Graduation will be different this year because of the pandemic, but a local photographer in Leesville wants to make sure this senior class gets the same memories.

Angel Blakeney, a local photographer is trying to capture life long memories despite the pandemic. | Source: KALB

High school graduates in Vernon Parish will be able to get the graduation they hoped for, but it comes with modifications.

"It's just like going through the memories of high school," Briana Reliford, a Leesville High School graduating senior, said. "You spent four years doing all those classes and activities, and you just want to walk across the stage so you can get your diploma and move on."

Vernon Parish graduates will be given to six tickets, and venues will only be allowed 25 percent of the maximum capacity, meaning seniors will have to make tough decisions in who will attend.

However, Angel Blakeney, a Leesville photographer, decided to step in and try to fill the void by capturing memories for friends and family members that will last a lifetime.

"They keep messaging me every day," Blakeney said. "They see their friend's pictures on Facebook, and they want to be a part of it too."

Blakeney made a Facebook post saying she's taking graduation photos for free. Since the post, she's signed up more than 30 graduates.

"That's really nice of her," Yasmine Thomas, another Leesville High School graduating senior, said. "We are really grateful and thankful that she's helping out."

"We are donating our time," Blakeney said. "I have some special photographer friends that have been helping me with it too. Our church pays for prints for each of the seniors. We give them a little senior bag with a book and a little senior graduation gift, but there's no charge at all to the families."

So, even though everyone will not physically be able to see the 2020 graduates walk across the stage, Blakeney generosity still gives the graduates a reason to smile big.

