Leesville residents still recovering from the April EF-1 tornado

Residents in Leesville are still recovering from an EF-1 tornado that hit them nearly three weeks ago. Country Club Road is one of the areas that took the hardest hit.

"That is where you are parked right now," Lisa Lewis, a Country Club Road resident explained, as she scrolled through her phone. "We made a lot of progress."

Three weeks ago, you couldn't even see Lewis's driveway, as her property was covered by 28 trees, and nine of them were on her home.

"It was quite traumatic to be in the house and to be hearing the trees snapping off and hitting the house," Lewis explained. "I could see the funnel coming. I was probably a mile or a mile-and-half away at the time."

Fortunately, for Lewis and her family, nobody got hurt and the rebuilding process began immediately.

"We had 16 chainsaws working, trying to cut us out," Lewis explained.

As of right now, Lewis and her family are staying in a camper, while their home is under construction.

"We got a great contractor lined up with our insurance company," Lewis said. "We hope they get to start working with us next week to get us dried in, or a least [working on] the roofs."

While the rebuilding process continues, the progress made in just three short weeks can not be denied.

According to Lewis, it will take another 3 months before the rebuilding process is complete, and her family can enjoy their home once again.

