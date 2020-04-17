Legislative leaders establish advisory task force to help jump-start the Louisiana economy

Louisiana Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder have announced the creation of a private-sector task force to advise the Louisiana Legislature on the re-opening of the state’s economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Task Force will consist of representatives from a wide range of business sectors in the state, including oil and gas, agriculture, manufacturing, automotive, banking, hospitality, food and beverage, trucking, construction, and medical, to name a few.

The Louisiana Legislative Advisory Task Force on Economic Recovery is charged with developing comprehensive policy, legislative, and regulatory recommendations to immediately re-start the Louisiana economy and to invest in the long-term recovery of households, workers, and businesses from the COVID-19 crisis.

President Cortez stated, “The people of our state have come together to fight an unprecedented public health crisis. It’s now time to come together to fight a historic economic crisis. We must draw on our collective knowledge and expertise to chart the way forward.”

Speaker Schexnayder added, “Louisiana’s workers and entrepreneurs are resilient. But they need elected officials at the federal, state, and local level to lay the best possible foundation for a full recovery. This group of private-sector leaders will offer advice and perspective that will help state officials set the stage for long-term growth.”

This private-sector advisory task force will collaborate to develop practical, specific recommendations, to jump-start the Louisiana economy in the short term and work toward a stronger economy in the long term as well. Recommendations might include statutory and regulatory changes, as well as state aid for affected businesses and workers.

The Louisiana Legislative Advisory Task Force on Economic Recovery will be chaired by nationally recognized tax policy expert, Jason DeCuir of Ryan.

DeCuir noted, “With every challenge, there is opportunity. I look forward to working with business leaders from diverse regions and industries to offer creative solutions for our elected officials to consider and act upon. It’s a long road ahead, and gathering input to develop solutions is a critical first step.”

The first task force meeting will be convened virtually before the end of April with public online viewing capability. The task force will meet virtually and in-person throughout May and June as public health conditions allow and may consider expert testimony. Legislative leadership will receive a report with formal recommendations from the task force by July 1.

Copyright 2020 Louisiana State Legislature. All rights reserved.

