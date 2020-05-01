State legislative session to reconvene on Monday

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, state lawmakers are heading back to the state capitol on Monday to reconvene the annual legislative session.

However, some lawmakers say it's too soon with the governor's stay at home order still in effect.

"We still have some time to get things done if we went in a little later," said Sen. Jay Luneau, D-District 29.

Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder made the decision to reconvene with social distancing and mitigation efforts despite apprehension from some lawmakers.

"I think we could do most of these things in a special session,” said Sen. Luneau. “But that's now my call, that's the president of the Senate's call and he called it, so I am going to be there representing my constituents."

Lawmakers will be trying to fit in as much as possible in a condensed amount of time, 28 days to be exact. Paramount is the state's operating budget and emphasizing legislation dealing with COVID-19.

"We went through all the bills to see which ones are really crucial to the pandemic and also crucial to the state,” said Rep. Lance Harris, R-District 25. “Every chairman did that. The speaker instructed us to go through the bills and see which ones we had to have passed. Those will be the ones we concentrate on because we are in a four-week schedule."

Fixing the state's high insurance rates was the headline issue before the pandemic. Now, it's a battle to try and squeeze it in. The consensus is there will likely be a special session called.

"Think everybody agrees and understands that we will have to go back into a special session to finish up these matters,” said Luneau.

"I heard that there will be two. Probably if we get a budget passed we won't need one by the end of June but will have to come in and make some corrections to that. Then possibly an economic type special session that addresses the economic issues later in the summer," said Harris.

The regular session must end by June 1 at 6 p.m.

