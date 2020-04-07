List of Easter service livestreams in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Here is a list of church services that will be livestreamed on this coming Easter Sunday. If you would like your church added, email the information to news@kalb.com. Thanks!
Anchor Baptist Church in Pineville:
Facebook Live at 10 a.m.
Calvary Baptist Church in Alexandria:
Facebook Live at 11 a.m.
Christian Challenge International in Pineville:
Livestream at 10 a.m here.
Christian Worship Center in Alexandria:
Live at 6 p.m. on Friday, Drive-In at 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., & 11:45 a.m. (all live-streamed as well) on Facebook, Instagram, and on their website.
Church of Pentecost in Ball:
Live at 10 a.m. for a kids service and 11 a.m. with Worship and the Word.
Community Baptist Church:
Facebook Live at 11 a.m.
Crossroads New Life Tabernacle in Deville:
Facebook Live at 10 a.m.
Family of Grace in Alexandria:
Facebook Live at 9:50 a.m. Also on YouTube.
First Baptist Church Pineville:
On Facebook and YouTube at 10:15 a.m.
First Baptist Church of Pollock:
Facebook Live: 11 a.m.
First Baptist Church in Leesville:
Drive-In worship service at 6:30 a.m.
Stay in your cars!
Will broadcast Sunrise Service on Country 105.7 FM from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
Healing Place Ministries of Alexandria:
Facebook Live at 9 a.m. - @healingplaceministriesofalexandria
HIS Church in Pineville:
Facebook Live: 8 a.m. Southern Gospel, 9:30 Contemporary, 11 a.m Contemporary
Humble Church in Glenmora:
Facebook Live at 10 a.m.
Nebo Baptist Church in LaSalle Parish:
Drive-In Easter Service starting at 9 a.m. Will also be livestreamed.
Instructions for Drive-In:
1. Please remain in your car at all times.
2. Keep windows up.
3. No one may sit in the bed of a truck or in lawn chairs.
4. All restroom facilities will be closed.
New Hope Baptist Church in Elmer:
Facebook Live at 8:30 a.m.
Pineville Church of Christ:
Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m.
318-443-0058
www.pinevillechurchofchirst.com
Pineville Park Baptist Church:
Facebook Live at 10:45 a.m.
Pisgah Baptist Church:
Facebook Live at 10 a.m.
River Outreach Church in Pineville:
Facebook Live and YouTube at 10:30 a.m.
Also viewable on their website.
Sanctuary of Praise in Pineville:
Drive-In service at 11 a.m.
Solid Ground Worship Center in Ball:
Livestream at 10 a.m. here.
St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Alexandria:
Thursday – Facebook Live at 5:30 p.m.
Friday – Facebook Live at 3 p.m.
Saturday – Facebook Live at 8 p.m.
Easter Sunday - Facebook Live at 9 a.m. and a Vigil at 8 p.m.
Word of Grace in Pineville:
Facebook Live at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
