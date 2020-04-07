List of Easter service livestreams in Cenla

Here is a list of church services that will be livestreamed on this coming Easter Sunday. If you would like your church added, email the information to news@kalb.com. Thanks!

Anchor Baptist Church in Pineville:

Facebook Live at 10 a.m.

Calvary Baptist Church in Alexandria:

Facebook Live at 11 a.m.

Christian Challenge International in Pineville:

Livestream at 10 a.m here.

Christian Worship Center in Alexandria:

Live at 6 p.m. on Friday, Drive-In at 8:15 a.m., 10 a.m., & 11:45 a.m. (all live-streamed as well) on Facebook, Instagram, and on their website.

Church of Pentecost in Ball:

Live at 10 a.m. for a kids service and 11 a.m. with Worship and the Word.

Community Baptist Church:

Facebook Live at 11 a.m.

Crossroads New Life Tabernacle in Deville:

Facebook Live at 10 a.m.

Family of Grace in Alexandria:

Facebook Live at 9:50 a.m. Also on YouTube.

First Baptist Church Pineville:

On Facebook and YouTube at 10:15 a.m.

First Baptist Church of Pollock:

Facebook Live: 11 a.m.

First Baptist Church in Leesville:

Drive-In worship service at 6:30 a.m.

Stay in your cars!

Will broadcast Sunrise Service on Country 105.7 FM from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Healing Place Ministries of Alexandria:

Facebook Live at 9 a.m. - @healingplaceministriesofalexandria

HIS Church in Pineville:

Facebook Live: 8 a.m. Southern Gospel, 9:30 Contemporary, 11 a.m Contemporary

Humble Church in Glenmora:

Facebook Live at 10 a.m.

Nebo Baptist Church in LaSalle Parish:

Drive-In Easter Service starting at 9 a.m. Will also be livestreamed.

Instructions for Drive-In:

1. Please remain in your car at all times.

2. Keep windows up.

3. No one may sit in the bed of a truck or in lawn chairs.

4. All restroom facilities will be closed.

New Hope Baptist Church in Elmer:

Facebook Live at 8:30 a.m.

Pineville Church of Christ:

Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m.

318-443-0058

www.pinevillechurchofchirst.com

Pineville Park Baptist Church:

Facebook Live at 10:45 a.m.

Pisgah Baptist Church:

Facebook Live at 10 a.m.

River Outreach Church in Pineville:

Facebook Live and YouTube at 10:30 a.m.

Also viewable on their website.

Sanctuary of Praise in Pineville:

Drive-In service at 11 a.m.

Solid Ground Worship Center in Ball:

Livestream at 10 a.m. here.

St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Alexandria:

Thursday – Facebook Live at 5:30 p.m.

Friday – Facebook Live at 3 p.m.

Saturday – Facebook Live at 8 p.m.

Easter Sunday - Facebook Live at 9 a.m. and a Vigil at 8 p.m.

Word of Grace in Pineville:

Facebook Live at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.