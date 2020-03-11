List of local coronavirus resources and effects

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Below you can find a list of News Channel 5's coverage of local coronavirus updates:
MGN
Avoyelles Hospital dispels rumors of Coronavirus case
Alexandria making preparations regarding the coronavirus
Diocese of Alexandria responds to coronavirus concerns
Rapides Regional requiring quick screening process, taking steps against COVID-19
Coronavirus having an effect on Louisiana cattle industry
Alexandria native remains stuck in China
