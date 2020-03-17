List of locally owned Cenla restaurants still open for takeout, drive-thru services

Alexandria, La. (KALB)-
Rapides Parish:
Apollo Greek and Lebanese Café
3425 Jackson Street
11 AM-7 PM, Take Out Only
318-448-0455
As the Crow Flies, Pineville
Taking to-go orders
Caro's Mexican, Alexandria
Pickup or subside, hours as usual
Also on Waitr and Door Dash
318-4451783
Chicken Salad Chick, 1024 MacArthur Drive, Alexandria
Open 10:30 AM-8 PM
Normal drive-thru or curbside drive-thru for call in and online orders through the app
318-545-4646
Eddeaux’s Daq Shak, 2998 Cottingham Expresswa,y Pineville
Drive-Thru open Monday-Sunday at various times
318-613-5474
El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 6005 Monroe Highway, Ball
Takeout orders 11 AM-9 PM
318-641-0204
Ember's, Downtown Alexandria
Family Meals To-Go
Call 318-528-8925 or 318-321-6406
Harlow’s Donut and Bakery, 1322 Military Highway, Pineville
Take out and Harlow’s hop during normal hours
318-448-0399
Moonshine Saloon
Drive-Thru daiquiris, drinks, and kids ices
Can also call or text orders to 318-730-7872
Outback Steakhouse, Alexandria
318-442-0303
The Salad Shop, 6 Richland Road, Alexandria
Tuesday-Friday, 8 AM-2 PM
Sentry Grill, Downtown Alexandria
Breakfast and lunch takeout orders
Call in advance, 318-445-0952
Avoyelles Parish:
Bernice’s Sandwich Shop, Bunkie
Carry out from pickup windows
Habibi’s Lebanese Cuisine, 365 Moreau Street, Marksville
Take out and curbside service 7 days per week, Delivery within a 15 mile radius
OpOp’s Cajun Crawfish, 7032 Highway 1, Mansura/Marksville Highway
Curbside and takeout open at 11 AM
Drive-thru crawfish trailer open normal hours
Pork Belly’s Bar and Grill, 523 Tunica Drive, Marksville
Starting Wednesday, March 18
Take-Out, curbside, some deliveries until 10 PM
318-240-0000 or 318-305-9802
Vernon Parish:
Samburgers
810 S 3rd Street, Leesville
11 AM-7 PM
337-379-3866
Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.