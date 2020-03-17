List of locally owned Cenla restaurants still open for takeout, drive-thru services



Rapides Parish:

Apollo Greek and Lebanese Café

3425 Jackson Street

11 AM-7 PM, Take Out Only

318-448-0455

As the Crow Flies, Pineville

Taking to-go orders

Caro's Mexican, Alexandria

Pickup or subside, hours as usual

Also on Waitr and Door Dash

318-4451783

Chicken Salad Chick, 1024 MacArthur Drive, Alexandria

Open 10:30 AM-8 PM

Normal drive-thru or curbside drive-thru for call in and online orders through the app

318-545-4646

Eddeaux’s Daq Shak, 2998 Cottingham Expresswa,y Pineville

Drive-Thru open Monday-Sunday at various times

318-613-5474

El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 6005 Monroe Highway, Ball

Takeout orders 11 AM-9 PM

318-641-0204

Ember's, Downtown Alexandria

Family Meals To-Go

Call 318-528-8925 or 318-321-6406

Harlow’s Donut and Bakery, 1322 Military Highway, Pineville

Take out and Harlow’s hop during normal hours

318-448-0399

Moonshine Saloon

Drive-Thru daiquiris, drinks, and kids ices

Can also call or text orders to 318-730-7872

Outback Steakhouse, Alexandria

318-442-0303

The Salad Shop, 6 Richland Road, Alexandria

Tuesday-Friday, 8 AM-2 PM

Sentry Grill, Downtown Alexandria

Breakfast and lunch takeout orders

Call in advance, 318-445-0952

Avoyelles Parish:

Bernice’s Sandwich Shop, Bunkie

Carry out from pickup windows

Habibi’s Lebanese Cuisine, 365 Moreau Street, Marksville

Take out and curbside service 7 days per week, Delivery within a 15 mile radius

OpOp’s Cajun Crawfish, 7032 Highway 1, Mansura/Marksville Highway

Curbside and takeout open at 11 AM

Drive-thru crawfish trailer open normal hours

Pork Belly’s Bar and Grill, 523 Tunica Drive, Marksville

Starting Wednesday, March 18

Take-Out, curbside, some deliveries until 10 PM

318-240-0000 or 318-305-9802

Vernon Parish:

Samburgers

810 S 3rd Street, Leesville

11 AM-7 PM

337-379-3866

