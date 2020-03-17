List of locally owned Cenla restaurants still open for takeout, drive-thru services

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 8:19 AM, Mar 17, 2020

Alexandria, La. (KALB)-
Rapides Parish:

Apollo Greek and Lebanese Café
3425 Jackson Street
11 AM-7 PM, Take Out Only
318-448-0455

As the Crow Flies, Pineville
Taking to-go orders

Caro's Mexican, Alexandria
Pickup or subside, hours as usual
Also on Waitr and Door Dash
318-4451783

Chicken Salad Chick, 1024 MacArthur Drive, Alexandria
Open 10:30 AM-8 PM
Normal drive-thru or curbside drive-thru for call in and online orders through the app
318-545-4646

Eddeaux’s Daq Shak, 2998 Cottingham Expresswa,y Pineville
Drive-Thru open Monday-Sunday at various times
318-613-5474

El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 6005 Monroe Highway, Ball
Takeout orders 11 AM-9 PM
318-641-0204

Ember's, Downtown Alexandria
Family Meals To-Go
Call 318-528-8925 or 318-321-6406

Harlow’s Donut and Bakery, 1322 Military Highway, Pineville
Take out and Harlow’s hop during normal hours
318-448-0399

Moonshine Saloon
Drive-Thru daiquiris, drinks, and kids ices
Can also call or text orders to 318-730-7872

Outback Steakhouse, Alexandria
318-442-0303

The Salad Shop, 6 Richland Road, Alexandria
Tuesday-Friday, 8 AM-2 PM

Sentry Grill, Downtown Alexandria
Breakfast and lunch takeout orders
Call in advance, 318-445-0952

Avoyelles Parish:

Bernice’s Sandwich Shop, Bunkie
Carry out from pickup windows

Habibi’s Lebanese Cuisine, 365 Moreau Street, Marksville
Take out and curbside service 7 days per week, Delivery within a 15 mile radius

OpOp’s Cajun Crawfish, 7032 Highway 1, Mansura/Marksville Highway
Curbside and takeout open at 11 AM
Drive-thru crawfish trailer open normal hours

Pork Belly’s Bar and Grill, 523 Tunica Drive, Marksville
Starting Wednesday, March 18
Take-Out, curbside, some deliveries until 10 PM
318-240-0000 or 318-305-9802

Vernon Parish:

Samburgers
810 S 3rd Street, Leesville
11 AM-7 PM
337-379-3866

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus