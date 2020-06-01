Literacy Project aims to tackle issues in today's society

Tracey Wrisper started the Literacy Project in 2018, and she believes her initiative can help improve race relations and provide a boost to the state's education system.

"I do know that we are one of the lower-scoring states when it comes to literacy and reading comprehension," Wrisper said. "It's the foundation of education. It's the foundation for life. You can't do much if you can not read or write."

If you google Louisiana's literacy rate, you'll see an article from 2016 by the Louisiana Weekly suggesting 20 percent of adults can not read sufficiently.

The U.S. News World Report also reflected low numbers for the state, as Louisiana ranked #48 in the country for education.

Wrisper used Facebook Live as a tool to read to children during the pandemic, encouraging them to stay in the books even while they were away from school.

Wrisper also believes reading more can help bring people of different cultures and ethnicities closer together.

"Everything is in books," Wrisper explained. "You can go anywhere, and you can learn about some of the greatest people who used their words. Martin Luther King Jr. and Winston Churchill... Both people from different continents moved the world."

Wrisper hopes to expand the Literacy Project, which is the reason why she made a GoFundMe, with the hope of getting more books to reach more people.

