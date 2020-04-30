Little Cakes with Big Attitude adds online ordering for drive-thru

If there's a bright side to the COVID-19 craziness, it's that we've learned just how creative our Cenla businesses are. Little Cakes with Big Attitude is one more Central Louisiana small business that has quickly adapted to the changing times, by implementing an online ordering option to go along with their drive-thru.

Little Cakes has indefinitely closed their dining room, but since adding online ordering to their website, they've made the ordering process a breeze for customers. Those looking to buy a fresh coffee or cake simply need to visit the Little Cakes with Big Attitude website to make their selections, pay online, and then drive on through the window were they'll be served by an employee wearing a mask.

Little Cakes says they made the changes for the safety of both employees and customers. “You know as of right now we're just going to continue with drive-thru until we know everything is safe, because with my staff if I would add anybody inside it would be more than 10 people so you know- the drive thru is working. We're going to be continuing to give fresh product to our customers. We'll take it day by day,” says owner Bridget Vaughn.

Little Cakes with Big Attitude is located at 4120 Jackson Street. They're open Monday-Friday from 7 AM-6 PM and on Saturday from 9 AM-4 PM.

