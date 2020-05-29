Local 74-year-old woman survives cancer, coronavirus

A local 74-year-old woman, Patricia “Ann” Ducote, has quite the story to tell.

Credit: Lillie Armand

After battling and surviving cancer, she's now made it through yet another battle, this time, with coronavirus.

Two years ago, Ducote and her family found out she had a tumor on both her brain and her spine. She underwent surgery and 25 rounds of radiation, eventually ending up at Riverside Hospital in Alexandria in 2018. She survived her cancer, and her family calls her a warrior.

Fast-forward to April of this year.

Ducote found herself back at Riverside, not because of a tumor, but because she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Despite her medical history, she's survived the virus, too.

“It's just been a blessing to have so many people be a part of her life,” said daughter Lillie Armand. “And, you know, this last time with the coronavirus we weren't allowed to be with her. Obviously, we were with her throughout her cancer diagnosis, and so to leave her at the emergency room at Rapides was just disheartening to leave her by herself.”

After six weeks in an isolation room, she's tested negative for COVID-19 twice in a row and is now on her road to recovery.

Her family made a surprise visit to her on Friday morning. KALB was there and caught up with them to hear her story. They say the process has been long and difficult, but the support they've had and their mother’s perseverance has gotten them through it.

“Her faith and her strength and her motivation have gotten her through this. And we are just so thankful,” Armand said.

