Local Domino's to donate 600 pizzas this week

Domino's franchises around the nation are feeding people in their local communities starting this week.



Three Domino's stores throughout the Cenla area will each be donating 200 pizzas to show their appreciation and support to those working on the front lines. That’ll add up to 600 pizzas total for employees at hospitals, medical centers, health departments and grocery stores.



"We try to reach out to groups. We ask our team members you know if they know of somebody or a group or something like that,” said Alexandria Dominos franchise owner, Glen Mueller, when asked about how the stores will go about delivering pizzas.

Mueller says this hasn’t been an easy time for him and his employees, but they’re blessed to still be open and able to do this for the community.

“We hope that this simple act will bring a small sense of normalcy and a smile to their faces.”

