Local PPE group stretches outside of Cenla

Nearly two months ago, “PPE 3D Printing for Cenla” formed.

Reusable masks distributed by "PPE 3D Printing for Louisiana". (KALB)

That project has continued to expand and the group has now started delivering and shipping equipment outside of Cenla, along with setting up larger assembly and production sites. And they're now calling themselves “PPE 3D Printing for Louisiana”.

"We could not do it in our homes anymore,” said Liz Hines, a member of the group.



Hines says their group needed a better assembly and production area as their requests for personal protective equipment continued to increase. So, they’ve started using two local Catholic schools as production and assembly sites.

"We turned Menard into a production lab. They have printers running here 24 hours a day, seven days a week. St. Francis Cabrini has been turned into the place where people are assembling the masks and the shields and then it's also a drop-off point and a pick up point for people to get them," Hines said.



They're not only producing and assembling equipment that's made here, Southern University in Baton Rouge has partnered with the group for this project. They've dedicated their Entergy sponsored 3D printing lab to make PPE and the group travels to Baton Rouge to get what they've printed, bringing it all back to Cenla for assembly and distribution to health care professionals.

"They have provided us now with a little over 2,395 shells,” said Hines.



With the amount of equipment that the group is distributing between their partnership with Southern and what they're producing in Cenla, it can be time consuming. But, a Holy Savior Menard graduate and volunteer with the group came up with a way to get things done faster.

"Wilson had the idea of building laser cutters and so we went ahead and we built two laser cutters here in the classroom that we're using to produce the shields,” said Tonya Shepherd, who’s the Robotics Coach at the school and sponsor for the BETA Team.

Wilson Anglin, a Holy Savior Menard graduate and volunteer with PPE 3D Printing for Louisiana says, "The little ones can cut four of these out in about 11 minutes as opposed to one every two hours”.



About 60 percent of the masks assembled are taken back to southern for distribution. They've also delivered and shipped masks to New Orleans and Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport.



As the demand for PPE continues, the group will accept donations and volunteers for assembly.



You can find “PPE 3D Printing for Louisiana” on Facebook.

