Local art community looks forward to being together as a 'family' again after pandemic

Supporting local artists is always important, and Central Louisiana has no shortage of them.

“Our art community here in Cenla...we are a big family,” said local artist Morgan Lasyone.

Lasyone said the impact of COVID-19 is reaching everyone, including the talented art community that makes Cenla unique. A stay-at-home order makes it difficult for these creators to promote or sell their work.

“I had about three weddings cancel within the past two months,” Lasyone said. “I’ve given back my deposits on everything.”

But it’s more than a financial hit for the community. It’s almost impossible to be together as a “family.”

“The lack of interaction from other artists definitely has an effect,” said Lasyone. “So many things, you know conversations I have with other artists, can sometimes spark an idea for a painting.”

Many know it’s for the greater good.

“It does take a bite at my pocketbook, but at the same time, I just want people to be safe…times are hard, and we just have to be kind.”

Phase one is painting a picture of what life looked like before the pandemic, with festivals, weddings and local art centers buzzing with artists.

But in the meantime, until things are back to normal, Lasyone said to "do whatever you can to reach out to your local Cenla artists and support them."

River Oaks Art Center will partially be opening up on Tues., May 19. Follow your local art centers and artists to figure out how you can support them during this time.

