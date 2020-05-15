Local bar manager questions why bars can't utilize outdoor seating

Establishments with outdoor seating have been able to serve their customers lately. And those without it have been moving tables and chairs outside. However, bars and breweries aren’t able to do the same thing.

A local bar manager, Margaret Smith, has kept the drive-thru at TopShelf Cocktails and Daiquiris open throughout the pandemic. She says that she’s been getting a decent amount of business with just that, but they’ve definitely seen a decrease in revenue. And, there’s an open patio area at the bar that they haven’t been able to open up. Smith thinks it seems a little unfair.

"I don't see the difference between bar areas and restaurants and anything because you're going to sit a little bit longer at restaurants now because you can socialize more,” she says.

She says that when she inquired about why her bar and others in the area couldn’t utilize outdoor seating, or indoor seating with a limited capacity, she was told that people tend to socialize more at bars than restaurants, which would go against social distancing.

But, her normal patrons have been showing their support during this time by stopping by to visit in the drive-thru.

"I have a lot of new people coming through and a lot of my regular patrons come through to check on us and everything. To make sure we're still functioning and everything” she said.

Smith says she estimates that she’ll be able to open her patio area and possibly her inside seating in June, but she’s hoping that time will come sooner.

