Local business brings back in-store shopping

Local businesses have taken a pretty hard hit from COVID-19, but we’re slowly starting to see some of them open back up and let people inside their establishments.

Source: KALB

They’re doing this under certain restrictions set by Governor John Bel Edwards. Those restrictions include limiting the number of people to 10 inside of establishments and requiring employees to wear masks.

Carla Ledet, the owner of Terra Home in Alexandria, says that they’ve missed interacting with customers on a daily basis inside the store. They’ve been offering curbside service and online shopping since the Governor first put the stay-at-home order in place. But, she’s decided that it’s time to let people shop inside the store again.

"We just talked about it and decided, you know, it was time. People needed it...we need it,” said Ledet.

She’ll begin allowing shoppers inside the store on Friday, May 1. There will be a 10 person limit and all employees will be wearing masks. They’re also asking shoppers to wear masks while inside the store if they have one.

Terra Home will continue offering its curbside service and online shopping for those who may not want to shop inside the store. Ledet says that the local community has shown a large amount of support for her business in these trying times and with the changes they’ve had to make for everyone’s safety.

"Continue to shop local. I know I appreciate it...all the other small businesses appreciate it,” she said.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.