Local business gives out "Shop Local, Cenla Strong" shirts to fellow business owners

One Cenla business is helping other Cenla businesses during this tough time with a token of appreciation.

Impact Advertising and Custom Gifts designed and printed t-shirts that say, Shop Local, Cenla Strong” to give out to their regular customers for their employees to wear. Those customers are made up of mostly local restaurant owners. Impact says its only doing about 15 percent of its normal amount of business right now, and they’ve had to lay off four of their eleven employees. However, they still wanted to do something positive for their fellow small business owners.

"I wanted to do something for our local restaurants that do a lot of business with us, so we were trying to think of something to do for them to make people understand that you know, you need to buy local and that you know the big places like Burger King and McDonald's-those places are going to survive. We need to shop local and help our local people,” says co-owner John Miguez.

Impact hopes they’ll be able to hire back their laid off employees once their small business loans come in. They estimate that even after they’re allowed to open back up it will be two to three months before local businesses can begin to bounce back financially.

