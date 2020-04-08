Local business uses socially distant messaging to help people celebrate special occasions

There's a local business in town that's been ahead of the curve when it comes to flattening the curve. You could say, they've been social distancing long before the rest of us. Since the Governor's stay at home order was issued the The Flamingo Fairy has seen an uptick in business thanks to the need to social distance.

The locally owned business uses cardboard letter cut-outs and graphics to spell out messages in people's yards. Since so many birthday, anniversary, and graduation parties are cancelled right now, more and more people are using them in place of traditional celebrations. They've even put up a few well wishes around town for medical professionals.

At a time when many local businesses are suffering, the Flamingo Fairy says they are thankful for the unexpected boom in business and they're glad to be part of something positive for the community. "The moms are so appreciative because of the kids. We have special needs kids we've been doing them for. We've been doing them for nursing home residents, assisted living residents. We face them toward their rooms so they can see them when they wake up. The people are really appreciative of having a way and an outlet to celebrate these events in our families," says owner Janice Wiley.

The Flamingo Fairy says they typically fill several orders a week, but right now they're filling two to three every day.

