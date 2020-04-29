Local businesses begin opening up after governor loosens restrictions

With the loosening of Governor Edwards restrictions, many local businesses are opening back up again. Run Wild on Jackson Street in Alexandria is one Cenla business that shut it's doors completely back in March. They say they've filled a few requests for merchandise sent in by customers over Facebook, but that the store front has been completely closed. The store opened back up Wednesday, but will limit the number of customers inside to 10 people or less. They're also offering curbside pickup. Employees are wearing masks, and although not required, they do ask that customers voluntarily wear a mask while shopping inside. After weeks of being closed, Run Wild hopes the community will come back to support them.

"All of our employees have you know, been out of work. The time lost and the sales lost for that time period are just something that you can't make up. So we're really hoping that with the social distancing practices and you know, continuing to do curbside pickup we can slowly start to build our business back to where it was,” says Run Wild manager Cara Lowry.

Run Wild says they are continuously cleaning and sanitizing the store, from the shoes people try on to the credit card machine. They are making a few changes to return and exchange policies, so be sure to ask about them before you make your purchase. Run Wild is open Monday-Friday from 10 AM-6 PM and on Saturday from 10 AM-4 PM.

