Local businesses come together to 'Serve Cenla's Heroes'

Local restaurants need to sell meals and essential workers need those meals while they work during this pandemic.

A Facebook page called "Serving Cenla's Heroes" has put those two things together. The page spotlights local restaurants and businesses who are working together to provide meals for healthcare employees, law enforcement and other essential workers. It also encourages others in the community to join the movement.

"They are risking their lives being on the front line against this invisible enemy," said Roy O. Martin III, Chairman, CEO and CFO of RoyOMartin.

His business and others are supporting local restaurants by giving them their business. And in return, those restaurants are able to feed those who are risking their lives on a daily basis.

"Our restaurants need business...badly...and they just can't survive this whole COVID-19 episode without our support," said Martin.

You can visit the Serving Cenla's Heroes Facebook page to see how the community is coming together to help those who help us and find out how you can become a part of that.

