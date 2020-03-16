Local businesses expanding other services for customers

Shop small, shop local—that’s still something that those in the Cenla area encouraging even with business closures happening at every turn with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing.

Source: KALB

Local businesses are making efforts to let the public know that they’re still open and operating at this time. Some are even implementing new and more tactics to better serve their customers.

We spoke to the owners at Hoity Toity Boutique and Sentry Drug. Both of those establishments are taking necessary precautions and doing extra cleaning throughout the day.

Hoity Toity owner, Dixie Lemons, says she’s even working to implement a curbside type of service for her customers after hours. The boutique currently offers online shopping and that will be an extension of that service, allowing customers to shop online and come to the store where they’ll receive their orders without having to leave their vehicles.

Sentry Drug in Downtown Alexandria already has a delivery service for prescription medications. Owner Kent Allen says that they’re considering extending that service to include over the counter items. Along with that, Allen says restocking is basically impossible right now when it comes to things that people are mass purchasing like hand sanitizer.

“Our wholesalers are out of the hand sanitizer’s and toilet paper and all that stuff so it’s going to be a…lack of a better word…a hit and miss type deal for a while in what we can restock,” Allen said.

These businesses rely on the community greatly. Dixie Lemons says, "the sun is going to come up tomorrow and this is going to pass and when it does we’re still going to need the backbone of the community.”

