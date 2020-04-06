Local businesses looking for full-time employees, hiring during COVID-19

If your employer has reduced your hours or shut down operations due to COVID-19, you're not alone.

Source: KALB

Fortunately, there are businesses that are looking for full-time employees right here in Cenla.

Remedy Staffing in Alexandria offers employment and staffing services to help match qualified employees with jobs. They're looking for a number of applicants right now, including everything from production machine operators and forklift drivers to assembly and production yard laborers. All positions are entry-level, although knowledge about manufacturing, flexibility to work day and night and the willingness to learn are all encouraged. Branch Manager Erin Lachney tells us Remedy Staffing is always hiring, although due to COVID-19, they've gotten less applicants the past few weeks.

RoyOMartin, a family business in the timber industry is also hiring. They're currently looking for everything from production team members to industrial electricians at their two manufacturing facilities in Louisiana, and other openings at their manufacturing facility in Texas. The materials produced at the facilities are being used for building, along with creating make-shift hospitals in the New Orleans area.

Both RoyOMartin and Remedy Staffing are looking for applicants that can start right away.

“We’ll definitely set you up, the individual up quickly and see if we can get them to work. We’ve got some pretty good jobs and we’re still hiring, still needing folks," said Remedy Staffing Branch Manager Erin Lachney.

“We are considered an essential business under the agriculture essential businesses and we are hiring to keep our business going in order to fulfill the needs of our economy and the things that may be needed," said RoyOMartin Vice President of Human Resources Donna Bailey.

You can check out Remedy Staffing and RoyOMartin's websites for a full list of openings.

Both companies are following the CDC guidelines and say employee safety is their number one priority.

For a full list of local companies hiring right now, you can hereclick here.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.