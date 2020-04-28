Local businesses struggling, LSUA implements economic dashboard

COVID-19 is impacting small businesses across the world.

Source: KALB

After Governor Edwards' decision to extend the "stay-at-home" order, many businesses are now left wondering what to do next.

“Just sitting tight at home, that’s all we can do," said Hair Stylist Liz Cormier.

Liz Cormier went to work for the last time at Hairology Studio in Alexandria on March 20. Now that the Governor extended the "stay-at-home" order in Louisiana until May 15, she's not sure when she'll get to see her clients again.

“I’m just upset but I mean, I just don’t have any control over it," said Cormier.

Cormier had appointments set for this Friday, the day the studio was supposed to open back up.

“We were supposed to open May 1st and we didn’t open May 1st so it’s like you’re making all these appointments and then you’re going to have to reschedule them again," said Cormier.

She's just one of the over 20 million Americans out of work right now as small businesses continue to feel the head of COVID-19.

“It does create a difficult situation for some of them. The stay-at-home order prohibits some from operating in the way that they were," said Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce President Deborah Randolph.

The Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce is assisting small businesses by pushing out information, providing resources and providing referrals. CLEDA has also developed a program to help coach small businesses during these unprecedented times.

“Small businesses who might need more comprehensive help in figuring out whether they should close temporarily or whether they should stay open and what is the best model for them," said Randolph.

As many local businesses are left wondering about Cenla's economy, LSUA has responded with the creation of an economic dashboard. The report, released twice a month, shows everything from sales tax revenue to consumer spending and jobs.

"Where the jobs are, what are the job announcements, all of those things are critical and you can get them at one site in a dashboard format that’s very easy to read," said Dr. Paul Coreil, Chancellor of LSUA.

Dr. Coreil reached out to College of Business Dean Dr. Randolph Dupont who immediately got to work compiling the data.

“We have some industries that are looking for people right now, and I think that’s important in our recovery because if you’re out of work, you’re looking for work so this dashboard will help," said Coreil.

As for the millions of Americans without a job, Cormier says she's remaining positive, in hopes that a sense of normalcy will come our way soon.

“I guess this too shall pass," said Cormier.

The April data, which will reflect March activity, will provide the first look at the local impact of COVID-19. The data is scheduled to be released sometime this week. You can access the report by going to ComeTogetherLocally.com or LSUA.edu.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.