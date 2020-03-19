Local cafe owner gives away free lunches to elderly to spread positivity

The coronavirus outbreak is leaving many of us physically, mentally, and financially strapped right now. However, in the middle of what may feel like a hopeless time with little good news circulating there’s one Cenla man that is putting aside his own trials and tribulations to give back to the community.

On what would normally be a busy pot roast Thursday family-run Word of Mouth Cafe is closed due to the governor's proclamation on restaurants, but the restaurant’s chef John Gunter is still working just as hard as he always does during the lunch hour. Gunter decided to cook up plate lunches for the elderly on Thursday, and gave them away for free. "It's the least we can do to give back in some way. We took advantage of the situation to try to help some people that may need some extra services,” says Gunter.

One woman who stopped by to pick up lunches for her elderly mother and friend said, "I would love to see a lot more people helping out." After closing his restaurant once already after the December tornado, Gunter says he's still moved to give back to those who have already given us so much. "I think it's very nice because there's a lot of people that needs this and they're not able to cook and this is a blessing,” adds another woman who came by to pick up lunches.

Gunter hopes that his actions might inspire us all to spread some positivity, even if the only way we're able to do it is by word of mouth. “I think we're going to get through it one day at a time, and I think we're all going to really feel what it's like to have each other,” says Gunter.

