Local car detail shop offers COVID-19 interior cleaning

People are cleaning things a lot more these days to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Countertops, doorknobs and just about any other surface you can think of. But, there's one thing that may not always be on your mind...your car.

Source: KALB

Car surfaces like your steering wheel, gear shift, door handles and more are touched almost on a daily basis. Local car detail shop Details by Chit has taken this into consideration and is reminding the public about their car disinfecting service package.

It starts with a steam cleaning, an ozone treatment that removes bacteria from your vehicle and ends with using a product called Ceramic Pro TAG.

"It's an actual antibacterial coating that you can use in your house, on your pillows or in your vehicle...in your office spaces and things of that nature. And, it'll fight for you up to six months," said owner Patrick Chitman.

The disinfecting process can take over an hour, but customers can schedule appointments and drop their vehicles off. Chitman says that COVID-19 has taken a toll on his business, but he's actually been disinfecting a number of cars lately for healthcare workers. And, he just wants to do what he can for the community.

"We're just..you know trying to bust our tails and still do what we can and help the public at the same time," Chitman said.

A discount is being offered for senior citizens in the Cenla area who would like their vehicles disinfected.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.