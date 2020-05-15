Local churches reopening under phase one guidelines

Under phase one guidelines, restaurants, hair salons, even churches can officially open their doors Friday...at 25 percent capacity that is.

Source: KALB

“Unfortunately this is probably going to be a way of a lifestyle for a while, longer than we wanted it," said Journey Church Senior Pastor James Greer. “We’re preaching to more people live on Facebook than we’ve ever preached to in our lives."

Now that the stay-at-home order has been lifted, Journey Church in Pineville and Alexandria is starting to let a limited amount of people back into their worship center come Sunday.

“The amount of people really depends on how they come because let’s say if you’re a family and you’ve been quarantined together, they’ll all be able to sit together," said Greer. "But then if another one comes in, they’re just two people, they’re going to have to be six feet apart."

Journey will also offer a parking lot service, and all messages will be broadcasted live on their website and on Facebook.

Senior Pastor James Greer says safety is the number one priority.

“There will be places to sanitize all when you walk in, before you go in the sanctuary, when you come out, you exit different ways," said Greer.

Everyone that enters the building will need to wear a mask and crews will be sanitizing between each service.

Calvary Baptist Church in Alexandria is also following all CDC guidelines.

Church leaders are working on what they call a "contact-free experience."

“We’re going to have motion-activated hand sanitizing stations throughout the church. We’re converting our bathrooms to all motion-activated handles and faucets," said Calvary Connections Pastor Todd Strain.

Calvary is still in the preparation phase and will not be open to the public on Sunday.

“Whether you attend our church or another church, just be patient and understanding with your church staff," said Strain. "Know that they’re planning and want to do what’s in the best interest of their church and community.”

They hope to have people back in the building in the next coming weeks.

You can get tickets for Journey's Sunday services by going to their website.

All volunteers and staff members will get their temperatures checked at the door.

