Local colleges see increase in summer enrollment

Summer is officially here, which means some students are choosing to take summer courses.

(KALB)

According to officials with Central Louisiana Technical Community College in Alexandria, summer enrollment is significantly higher this year.

The college tells us they're up around 21 percent this semester compared to this time last year.

At CLTCC, most courses are being taught online during the summer semester. However, more hands-on courses such as welding and manufacturing are still taking place on campus.

Officials say safety is their number one priority. Students and faculty are screened at every campus location. They also get their temperatures checked ad are asked a series of questions.

In addition, no one is allowed in the building without a mask.

Faculty tell us they're happy to have some students back in the classroom.

"I really think that our enrollment is up due to people wanting to return to some type of normalcy," said CLTCC Director of Student Affairs Meredith Rennier. "They're wanting to get back into a routine, wanting to do something before the fall semester starts, especially with those students that attend universities that are a little bit further away or traditional college students, they're here this summer."

CLTCC enrollment numbers are also up for the fall semester.

Over at LSUA, summer enrollment is 12.6 higher than last summer, however official numbers haven't come out yet as there are additional classes that start June 29th.

Officials there tell us applications for the fall are up around 15 percent.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.