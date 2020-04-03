Local courts hold arraignments via video conferencing

Like many buildings lately, local courthouses that are normally buzzing with people are now empty after being closed to the general public. But what happens when essential government buildings like this shut down and scheduled court dates can't be held?

Source: MGN

Courts are having to adjust to the "new normal." Business as usual must carry on, especially when it comes to the judicial system.

The Avoyelles Parish and Rapides Parish courthouses are jumping on the bandwagon and using technology as an alternate way to get the job done. The Supreme Court has allowed courts to use the virtual meeting website called “Zoom.” It allows people to meet as group, seeing each other in real time by using their individual computers or smartphones.

It works like any normal video chat -- inmates join their attorneys, the DA, judge and others essential to the process, using the site to meet and proceed with the arraignments as normal. The defendant is read his or her charges, and can then plead, with each person present in a different setting.

We spoke with Avoyelles District Attorney Charlie Riddle and Rapides Parish Judge Greg Beard how efficient it’s been so far.

“We got a couple of things that we're going to do better next time, as far as some proper notices, making sure everyone knows we're on the same page,” said Judge Beard. “But overall, what we had for our first time, I think it did excellent as far as getting everybody there and knowing what was going on.”

Charlie Riddle said that for Avoyelles, this method of meeting could be permanent for Avoyelles.

“We can actually adapt this after this emergency subsides” Riddle said. “We can adapt this to handle all of the arraignments for inmates to be able to be done through Zoom so that we don't have to have the sheriff's office bringing inmates to the courtroom.”

Zoom is also being used for juvenile court and child removal cases as well, and allows court staff to meet and discuss matters outside of court.

