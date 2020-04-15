Alexandria daiquiri bar drive-thru remains open, owner says bills 'keep coming'

Small businesses across the country have been hit hard by mandatory closures and safety measures required to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Source: KALB

Moonshine Saloon, a daiquiri bar in Alexandria, is doing everything they can to keep their doors open.

The saloon, specializing in adult beverages and Icees, was forced to shut down for three weeks following Governor Edwards' "stay at home" order.

But because bills continued to pile up, owner Nathan Gallineau tells us he had no choice but to reopen the drive-thru Easter weekend.

Gallineau ended up having so much business, he tells us he was almost wiped out of supplies.

Now, the daiquiri bar is back in business full-time Monday through Sunday.

Gallineau tells us safety is his number one priority.

In between each customer that comes to the drive-thru, he uses Lysol wipes and hand sanitizer and offers each customer their own wipe.

He says he's thankful for the customers that have supported him and will remain open so that his business can survive.

“When the Governor announced that they’re doing non-essential, I don’t really, I don’t really consider myself essential," said Gallineau. "I’m not an essential business, I’m not. But you know I closed, the money stops coming in but the bills keep coming.”

Gallineau says he's in the process of signing up for a small business loan, although he's had trouble getting in contact with anyone.

The Moonshine Saloon drive-thru is open Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 until 10 p.m., and Sunday from 12 until 6 p.m.

The Gourmet Grilled Cheese and More food truck will be outside the daiquiri bar from 5:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday this weekend.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

