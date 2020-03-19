Local doctor explains what it means to 'flatten the curve' of COVID-19

“Flattening the curve” is a term you might hear constantly in conversation and coverage about the COVID-19 pandemic, but what does it mean?

“You look at a graph from between the time the infection initially starts, to the amount of cases develop the day thereafter. It’s a spike, because this particular organism can spread so quickly to so many people,” explained Dr. Jonathan Hunter, a family physician at the Rapides Parish Quarter. “So when we talk about flattening, we talk about all these measures we put in place to try to keep the spread down. So instead of the spike going like this we flatten it to where it’s more of a gradual increase.”

Stopping the virus from spreading is almost impossible at this point.

“At this point, we know we will have increase,” Hunter said. “We know that the COVID infections are coming.”

Experts say the goal is now to contain it, and if not, the consequences are extreme.

‘We’re getting this at the tail end of the flu season," he said. "People are in the hospital already. So it’s not like we’ve got lots of empty beds over there and we have a glut of excess ventilators…What we don’t want is for things to reach this buckling point like they did in Italy, where you have healthcare providers that are being forced to make wartime, life and death decisions.”

The only way for the curve to flatten is for society to work together as one team with one mindset - protecting each other.

“We’re telling people that we really want them to avoid gatherings of ten or more, we want them to avoid any unnecessary travel,” said U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams. “We want them to work from home if at all possible.”

“These things may seem ridiculous, may seem overblown,” Hunter added. “Why are we doing this when we don’t do this for the flu? It’s because this thing is lethal.”

