Local furniture company mass producing face masks, making around 400 a day

Now that the CDC is recommending that everyone should wear a face mask to slow the spread of COVID-19, one local business is doing what they can to help the community.

Glen Armand Furniture Incorporated in Alexandria is mass-producing face masks that have been shipped as far as Denver, Houston and even Atlanta.

Glen Armand began creating masks with his family less than two weeks ago. Since then, they've been able to produce a little over 2,000 masks.

Each mask is comprised of an industrial cleaning cloth, polyester and elastic.

Around 150 masks have been donated to the Central Louisiana Food Bank and the Salvation Army.

Others have gone to essential workers who are still interacting with the public, such as plumbers, electricians and restaurant workers.

Since Armand is a small business owner himself, he says his furniture business would not have survived without this side project.

He adds it's all about giving back to the community and helping out during these unprecedented times.

“We really wanted to make a difference and you know, making a few a day is one thing, but we also want to make a product that’s durable and works well," said Armand. "Workers tend to be a little abusive with their equipment and stuff so we’re proud to be able to do that.”

Each mask is washable, reusable and shipped with directions.

Armand and his family work seven days a week for 16 hours at a time. They're able to produce a little over 400 masks a day.

The project hasn't been cheap. Armand says he's spent about $10,000 of his own money to get the equipment for the masks.

If you would like to donate or if your company is interested in getting some masks, you can call the shop at 318-473-9287.

