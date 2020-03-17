Local gyms closing: What are some exercise alternatives?

Governor John Bel Edwards ordered gyms to shut down regardless of size at a press conference on Monday.

Now, many local gym owners are wondering what to do next.

Iron Boot Gym Owner William Albritton is completely rethinking his business model.

After closing the gym doors on Monday, he bought all of the 35-pound dumbbells that he could find.

On Tuesday, each member picked up a set of dumbbells that they will use for at-home workouts and neighborhood meetups in small groups outside at local parks.

Each member is also part of a closed Facebook group where they will be able to track their workouts and motivate one another to stay active.

Although the situation isn't ideal, Albritton says he and the gym staff are just trying to make the most of it, and serve all members to the best of their ability.

"I was extremely disappointed but I understand and I have confidence in the ability of our gym and our staff to still be able to provide a service to where people can continue getting healthy and get fit through this time, because in times like this is when you need that physical fitness, one to have your immune system built up, but also mentally," said Albritton.

The gym also offers a software program for members that will deliver all workouts online.

Albritton is hoping that he can re-open the gym soon and offer smaller classes that don't include more than 10 people in the gym at any given time.

When it comes to gym memberships, the Iron Boot isn't changing its policy at all because members will still be exercising routinely.

The Louisiana Athletic Club is closing Tuesday at midnight to all members. They will be re-opening on April 14.

We also reached out to Planet Fitness. They are doing a free home workout every night through Facebook live.

No word yet on what will happen to memberships at the Louisiana Athletic Club or Planet Fitness.

