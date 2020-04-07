Local healthcare professionals talk about working on the front lines

What most people only read about COVID-19 online or see on TV, our healthcare workers have been witnessing first-hand since day one.

Source: Christus St. Francis Cabrini

“We started preparing early February once all of this came about,” said Shelly Wanjura, a nurse manager at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

Doctors, nurses and other hospital staff are on the front lines, and like most people, are making adjustments to create a new normal.

“We have other units that are stepping up and helping us out, so we're bringing people in and we're cross-training people into the ICU,” said Deborah Lushine, Interim Clinical Director of the ICU at St. Francis Christus Cabrini. “We've gotten used to our new normal.”

“Having no visitors is one of the hardest parts for our patients for sure and for us as well,” said Wanjura.

They’re risking their own lives every day, but that doesn't stop them from doing their jobs with an unwavering dedication to their patients.

“I think the morale is great. I know the morale is great here,” Wanjura said.

With direct exposure to the virus, protection for these professionals is key, but these Cenla nurses say that a shortage of supplies is not a concern.

“We have a specific supply person who goes through daily to figure out what we have and what we need,” Lushine said about Cabrini’s personal protective equipment.

“I see the supply room myself every day and when I say it's floor to ceiling stock,” Wanjura added.

Outside of the hospital, support and prayers from the community they serve keep them going.

“I would like to thank the community on behalf of Cabrini's nursing department and our other caregivers,” said Lushine.

While these professionals do their job during the pandemic, the community has a job as well.

“If you don't have to go out, don't go out...if you have masks, please put your masks on,” said Lushine. “And the biggest thing is - wash your hands.”

