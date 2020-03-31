Hospitals implement new policies to protect new mothers, babies during pandemic

One of the groups of people most at-risk during the COVID-19 pandemic is pregnant women. So, local hospitals are taking precautionary measures to protect mothers and their babies when it comes to giving birth as cases of coronavirus increase in Central Louisiana.

According to the Rapides Regional Medical Center website, the hospital has updated its visitation policy, restricting all non-essential visitors from even being on campus. Only one support person is allowed in the room with the mother and baby during delivery only.

Christus St. Francis Cabrini is implementing similar visitation guidelines, allowing only one designated support person in the room as well. This could include a doula, family member, or anyone chosen to be support.

At both hospitals, anyone entering the campuses will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering.

These guidelines are necessary in order to limit the spread of the virus, but it can still be difficult for loved ones. We spoke with a local doula about her experience with these restrictions so far.

“Well, I just had a client that knew she was going to be induced. So, I called up the hospital and asked if I would be able to join her in labor, and of course, I was told ‘no’ because of their restrictions they're having right now,” said Olivia Phillips. “No one but one support persons are allowed. So, if I had gone with her, then her spouse wouldn't have been able to go…and vice versa. If you know that you're going to be going into labor sometime soon, you're going to be in the hospital, go ahead right now and start getting as much information as you can. Make a birth plan. You can get on YouTube, you can look for comfort measures - which is what you need to have to be familiar with to be able to cope with labor well.”

