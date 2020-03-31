Local hotel with a plan for possible quarantine patients

While most businesses are temporarily closed due to COVID-19, some places like hotels are still open and operating as normal.

Holiday Inn in downtown Alexandria | Source: KALB

In downtown, Alexandria at the Holiday Inn, General Manager, Chelsey Sharplin, said hotel employees are doing everything they can to flatten the curve.

From consistent hand washing to sanitizing high traffic surfaces, Sharplin said the Holiday Inn team is committed to keeping everyone safe.

Sharplin also added in case essential workers are needing to quarantine for 14 days, the hotel has a plan for them.

"Before they checked in, we would let them know you're not going to get your room serviced,” Sharplin explained. “We would get you extra amenities like your shampoos, towels. We will encourage them to change their own bedding. We would drop it off to them in a bag already ready to go we'd ask them to bag theirs up. You know we've been very careful about how we're handling linen and cleaning rooms."

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.