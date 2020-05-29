Local lawmaker urges the public to pay close attention to the special session

Louisiana lawmakers could start a special session as early as next week on June 1, after missing nearly six weeks of work because of the pandemic.

Louisiana lawmakers could start a special session as early as next week on June 1, after missing nearly six weeks of work because of the pandemic. | KALB

Some of the topics discussed will be tort reform and the state's budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which by law needs to be in place by July 1. Charles "Chuck" Owen, a State Representative for District 30 urges people to pay close attention to this year's special session, especially since the session could cost taxpayers $50-60 million a day.

"I encourage all citizens to pay attention to what your government is doing," Rep. Owen said. "Over the course of the last decade, the government has become digitized. You watch what we do on-camera. You can see the bills that are proposed. I would encourage the citizens to really watch what's going on down there to see what is being offered up, and how it's being debated."

The special session would end no later than June 30.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.