Local musician writes encouraging song during pandemic

During these times, it can be easy to only see the bad in things, but Rick Adams, a local musician and former psychologist, said he has one answer when people ask him how he's doing:

"Despite the fact that their heart may be breaking and through the tears and the fears they still manage to say we're still good here, for now."

Adams said during this pandemic, he’s used something he’s loved to keep him in good spirits.

“I've played the guitar forever and have written songs since I was a young guy,” Adams explained. “But for many years, I worked as a clinical psychologist and raising kids, I wasn't much in music then."

With a little inspiration, Adams wrote "We’re Good Here," a song he’s hoping will encourage the community.

"I was dealing with the chaos of grocery shopping and I wheeled over to Buhlow Lake, and there was this guy setting up to fish,” Adams said. “He seemed very calm as if nothing was going on and I said I want to be like him. I went home and wrote the song.

