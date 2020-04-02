Local neighborhood writing inspirational messages with chalk, 'Chalk Your Walk, Cenla'

During these unprecedented times, one Cenla neighborhood is doing everything it can to spread positivity.

People who live in the West Pointe subdivision in Alexandria are chalking sidewalks and driveways with inspirational and biblical messages.

President of the Neighborhood Watch Group Kellie Peyton started the "Chalk Your Walk, Cenla" Facebook page about a week ago.

Since then, hundreds of people have "liked" the page and chalked their own neighborhoods.

The concept is simple: chalk messages with your family and post photos to the Facebook page and on Instagram with the hashtag #chalkyourwalk so that all of Cenla can see.

Peyton says it's all about creating inspirational messages and remaining stronger together during these unknown times.

“We are going to come out better, we are going to have more respect for our health care workers, for those essential workers," said Peyton. "We’re going to have more respect for our families and friends and those local businesses that are just struggling that we’re trying to support. We are stronger together, but six feet apart. I just think that at the end of this we’re going to look back and be like wow, we did it.”

Peyton plans to keep the Facebook group going, even after COVID-19 ends.

She adds it's important to follow Governor Edwards' "stay at home" order, while also enjoying time with your family and taking care of your mental health.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.