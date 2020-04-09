Local nurse talks about recovering from COVID-19

Local nurse Jessica Morris is happy to be back at home with her family after spending nearly two weeks in the hospital.

She started feeling sick around the second week of March and didn't think too much of it at first, but decided to see a doctor anyway.

"They tested me for flu and RSV and it all came back normal," said Morris. But, when her symptoms started getting worse she knew something wasn't right and sought out medical attention again. This time, she was tested for COVID-19.

"I started having like a severe deep cough, chest pains and the sensation of feeling like I was drowning" is how she explained her symptoms.

The day after she was tested things were still going downhill and she decided to go to the emergency room, where she was put into an isolation room and eventually admitted as a patient. Morris spent the next 12 days in isolation. As she continued to struggle to breathe, amongst other symptoms, doctors decided to go ahead and treat her as a positive COVID-19 test. She started showing signs of improvement a few days after her treatment began and she was still waiting for her COVID-19 test results at that time.

"I was in the middle of the treatment, almost finished with the treatment by the time the test came back," she said.

Jessica's test results came back as positive, which wasn't much of a surprise. Being a nurse, she's no stranger to the precautions that healthcare workers take.

"Being a nurse...I mean I wash my hands, I wear a mask...you can take all the precautions you can," said Morris.

She's hoping that sharing her story will bring more awareness to just how contagious this virus is, while also showing others that recovery is possible.

"I'm recovering still. Still have moments of fatigue and a little bit of shortness of breath if I overdo it, but every day...I just keep getting better," she said.

