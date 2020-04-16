Local office supply store stocked up on cleaning products for sale

A lot of local businesses have had to rethink their business plans during this time, catering to the most current needs of their customers. D & T Wholesale Office Furniture and Supplies is one of those local businesses changing things up, by stocking their store full of much sought after and sometimes hard to find cleaning supplies like disinfectant, soap, hand sanitizer, rubber gloves, paper towels, and toilet paper.

The store says their usual sales are about 60 percent furniture and 40 percent wholesale office and janitorial supplies. Since most offices are shut down right now, about 80-90 percent of current sales are cleaning products that anyone can walk in and buy.

“We’ve got to meet a lot of new customers, help a lot of people. It’s been a good thing. You know we have the ability in our buying power that some other people haven’t been able to get but it’s still been a struggle, sanitizers and masks- to keep them in stock. But we’re working on it daily trying to take care of everybody and we’ll be glad when all this is gone,” says Shane Lewis.

D & T is open Monday through Friday from 9 AM-5 PM. As of Wednesday afternoon they were stocked up on most products and they’re expecting a shipment of Lysol and sanitizing wipes by the end of the week.

