Local pastors alter church services amid coronavirus concerns

Local religious leaders are making efforts to keep their congregation safe amid coronavirus concerns.

In Alexandria, Pastor Greg Texada of The Word Christian Center announced online services only. During the pandemic, anyone can join Wednesday and Sunday church services on the church’s Facebook page at The Word Christian Center, or on the church’s website.

Pastor Texada will also have prayer calls every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. - 7 a.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. The number for the prayer call is (605) 313-4488, use the access code: 267749

Pastor Texada said it's important to stay connected through these trying times, but it's also important to protect one another.

"First thing we did, we canceled all of our services, so we would be in compliance with the directions given to us by our state government,” Texada explained. “We are taking all of our services to livestream, and we've seen a great benefit with that because we can keep our congregation together. We're able to communicate and in addition to that we're able to reach out way beyond the four walls of this building."

Across the river in Pineville, Truthway Church members will continue to congregate. Pastor James Merritt said the church will just practice social distancing while still coming together.

"Our community needs prayer more than ever right now. So, we want to come together and forsake not the assembly of ourselves,” Pastor Merritt said. "We're going to have a hybrid service. We're used to it, we don't need the inside building, we don't need to be close in proximity, but we need to be available and we need to be on sight to hear the word of God."

Truth Way Church members will assemble outside of the church and will have the opportunity to watch services via Skype. For church information, click here.

