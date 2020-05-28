Local real estate market affected by COVID-19 pandemic

The real estate market is just one major part of the economy that has felt the sting of COVID-19 across the nation and in Central Louisiana.

“The real estate market is a huge factor in not just the national economy, but the global economy,” said David Beckham, qualifying broker of Realty Executives of Alexandria.

Nationally, pending homes sales have decreased 33.8 percent from a year ago, and here in Cenla, those numbers are decreasing as well.

“When COVID hit, we had a 14 month supply of homes. That’s a lot if you look at the numbers,” Beckham said. “So what that tells me is when COVID happened, everybody stopped.”

A decrease in 86 home sales in the affordable housing range of $100k -$200k in Rapides this February through June alone, compared to the numbers at the same time last year.

But right now in Rapides Parish, it’s a level playing field for buyers and sellers. The area has about six months' worth of inventory in the affordable housing range. Plus, interest rates are lower than ever.

"There are a lot of buyers on the market right now,” said Eric Ledet, real estate agent with Century 21.

So, why have sales dropped?

This could be because many people wanting to buy and take advantage of low-interest rates are unable to qualify due to a low credit score and lack of capital.

But still, many homes in the affordable housing range are flying off the market, because there are still those who do qualify.

“Maybe you were teetering on being able to qualify,” Ledet said. “Now with the lower interest rates, maybe you can qualify for what you want to get into.’

Homebuilders have a different story.

“I’ve definitely noticed an increase in calls and contracts to build homes. It’s actually been extremely busy since the stay-at-home order was issued,” said Melinda McRight, owner of McRight Home Builders.

“I feel like people are thinking about the future, and they’re constantly saying, ‘Well we’re going to do that someday.' And they’re starting to think, ‘Well, maybe we shouldn’t wait. Let’s just go ahead and do it now.’”

McRight says she usually builds around 4 or 5 homes a year…so far in 2020, she’s worked on 14 homes.

So, if you’re looking to buy or build, now’s the time to do so if you’ve been waiting for the perfect time.

Local brokers and realtors say this time in the housing market could change the way people look at buying in the future.

“I think people are going to re-evaluate how they make their moves next,” said Ledet. “You’ll see buyers being more conscious of what they’re looking for - being more prepared.”

