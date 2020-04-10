Local restaurant aims to support 'frontline warriors' in Cenla

As businesses continue taking significant hits during this pandemic, some are finding other ways to benefit the community.

The folks at Good People Kitchen in Alexandria have decided to restructure their restaurant into a hub for feeding “frontline warriors” here in Cenla.

The company’s goal is to provide over 2,000 meals to hospital and frontline workers. The meals will make use of local resources like mushrooms, proteins, eggs, and vegetables- items that are found at farmers markets, which have also been greatly impacted by closures.

“It's a need in the community and everybody is trying to do their part and help the community and I think that this is a great way to do it," said Kate Dickey, owner of Good People Kitchen. "This is what we do. We feed people. If we can all come together as a community, put the food out there and make someone’s day just a little bit brighter, we’ll get through this.”

Good People Kitchen is asking for contributions to make this mission possible. Click here to help support the cause.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.