Local restaurant owner speaks about financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic

Americans continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic each day, and one of the places hurting the most in Central Louisiana are restaurants.

For nine years, the Mustard Seed on Entrance Road in Leesville remained a hot spot known for its excellent service and home-cooked meals. However, the restaurant could be closing its doors soon, if business does not pick up.

"It is a reality," Diana Bergman, the owner of the Mustard Seed said. "I don't want it to happen. It makes me sad. It makes me want to cry."

On March 22, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a "Stay at Home" order to slow down the COVID-19 pandemic. The order allows residents to go to restaurants for takeout, delivery, and drive-thru meals only. As a result, local restaurants like the Mustard Seed took a heavy blow.

"When the Governor said shut the door, it shut the door," Bergman said. "We have a few customers that come in. They are trying to keep us going."

"It would be sad for this place to close," Monty Orme, a customer said. "They serve a lot of people."

"It would definitely not be cool that for sure," Zachariah Poole, another customer said. "Just continue to pray for them. And hope everything goes, and they can keep the business going."

"I've had to let five of my people go," Bergman explained. "I'm trying to hang on in there. I have four people working for me that have no income. I have a single mother. I have college students."

"I'm just so thankful for Mrs. Diana," Elizabeth Winter, an employee with the Mustard Seed said. "She works with my school schedule. Whenever I had another job, I worried about, 'am I going to have hours?' But she always takes care of me. I don’t have to worry about anything."

While the restaurant continues to fight to survive, some customers take notice and leave donations or generous tips. One customer even left a $100 tip.

Staff members at the Mustard Seed want the public to know, for their doors to stay open, they are going to need everyone's help.

