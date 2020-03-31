Local restaurant works to help employees even with temporary closure

Governor John Bel Edwards' stay at home order has put chain and local restaurants in a tough spot.

Source: KALB

A number of those establishments started offering alternatives, like curbside service, after the order was put in place. But, some are now finding that even that's not enough to make ends meet. That's also leading to food service workers losing their jobs and some restaurants finding that closing temporarily may be their best option.

Local restaurant owner, Jennifer Atwood, is experiencing that firsthand. She recently had to put a stop to curbside service at her downtown restaurant, Embers, and temporarily close the business altogether.

"Sales weren't as much as dine in so we ended up having to let most of our servers go...and just kind of decided that the best thing for us would be to close down," said Atwood.

She says that the decision to temporarily close down would help the restaurant still have some capital when they open back up. Even with the closure and her employees being out of a job for the time being, she's still doing what she can to help them out.

"Most of my employees have been with me, you know, ten years or more," she says.

Atwood's been keeping in contact with her staff to make sure they're staying up to date with ways to find help while they're not working.

"We still have our employee group and I send them links constantly like 'hey you need to apply for this you need to apply for that'".

Atwood wants to remind other small business owners in the area that they're not alone during this uncertain time.

Although a number of restaurants continue to offer curbside and take out options, they're getting their normal amount of business and that's what's needed to pay employee wages and other expenses.

RELATED: Cenla restaurants and businesses still open

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.